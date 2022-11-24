Marion Vinton

Marion Kaye Vinton, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
No local services will be held. Burial will take place at a later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery located in Cypress, California.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota. A Celebration of Life will be held at Legacy Church Fellowship in Buena Park, California on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
Marion Kaye Vinton was born February 16, 1938, in Long Beach, California, to Walter and Muriel (Stipp) Vinton. As a youngster his family moved to State of Washington where Marion graduated from high school. He received his Associate of Arts Degree at St. Martin’s College in Olympia, Washington with a major in business. He also received a Certificate of Completion at Northwest Schools in Portland, Oregon with a major in Industrial Management. Marion loved drumming and played with many country music stars in Oklahoma and Texas through the 60’s. Marion returned to California in 1970 and married JoAnn Wade in 1971 until her passing in 1996. He worked for Petrolane Gas Company in Signal Hill, California until it was sold to Texas Eastern in 1986. During his years with Petrolane, Marion was active in the Rotary Club of Signal Hill where he served as President. He then went to work in 1986 for Long Beach Memorial Medical Center where he worked as the Director of Construction and Security until his retirement in 2009. He married Kathy Forinash on May 30, 1998, in Long Beach. They moved to Southaven, Mississippi, where he was very active as a volunteer at Baptist Memorial Hospital. They moved to Hartington, Nebraska in 2018 and built their home by Lewis and Clark Lake in Yankton, South Dakota. They moved into their home in October of 2021.
Marion was a very caring, generous man who was always on the go and always wanted to make life better for others. He enjoyed working on his lawn and restoring his 1931 Chevy and 1950 Hudson.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Vinton of Yankton, South Dakota; daughter, Renee (Michael) Donahoe of Garden Grove, California; and granddaughter, Nicole Donahoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Vinton and two sisters: Dorothy Mercer and Helen Stanley.
Commented