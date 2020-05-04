Jon A. Economy, age 67, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. The funeral will be live streamed online at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live as well as on Jon’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Barry Rempp, Dane Sanger, Bob Crook, Mark Steckler, Mike Steckler, Jim Barnett, and Dan Economy.
Jon A. Economy was born April 1, 1953, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Gust and Ella (Zink) Economy. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1971. He then served in the National Guard and attended Yankton College. He met Jeannine Steckler, the love of his life, in April 1974. They were married on July 19, 1975, in Yankton. They spent the next 44 years creating adventures and making memories. They started their lives together in Yankton, eventually moving to Sioux Falls for 3 years, where he worked and continued his education. Jon graduated from National College in Sioux Falls. While living in Sioux Falls, their first child, Lyndsay, was born in 1984. He and Jeannine then moved back home to Yankton, where he began working with First National Bank of Omaha, on May 1, 1985. Their second child, Jonathon was born in 1987. While working at First National full time, he continued his education and received his Business Administration degree from Mount Marty College. After a 33-year long career at FNBO, he retired May 1, 2018. He treasured the friendships of many coworkers throughout the years he spent working there.
Jon was a member of the United Church of Christ and the Elks Lodge in Yankton. He was a board member of the Explorer Credit Union and the Yankton City Planning Commission, where he enjoyed being a part of the potential growth of his hometown. He was a second generation Greek, and enjoyed sharing stories about his Greek heritage, of which he was very proud. Jon was a family man, who loved spending time with his littles. After retirement, he loved being the “Grandpa Taxi” for his granddaughters, dropping them off and and picking them up from school and dance. Trips home would often include a stop for ice cream cones. Jon enjoyed blaring his rock and roll music, bike riding, boating, and golfing with his friend Dane. He had a passion for sports cars and owned 60+ cars in his lifetime. Many times, he surprised Jeannine with a new car in the garage, when she came home. He enjoyed attending car shows with his childhood friend, Barry. Jon loved taking the scenic route on any road trip, and always stopped at car lots to “kick tires.” He would take daily drives to “make sure the town is still there.” Jon was a humble, softhearted, giving man, who never wanted recognition for his kindness.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannine Economy of Yankton; daughter, Lyndsay (Luke) Evans of Yankton; son, Jonathon(Britney) Economy of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; six grandchildren: Hayley, Addie, Elly, Brady, Olivia, and Norah; two sisters: Ruth Ann (Clarence) Schanche of Surprise, Arizona and Debbie (Mike) Sharp of Independence, Missouri; brother, Dan (Julie) Economy of New Richland, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Laura (Jim) Barnett of Sioux Falls; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Denise) Steckler of Yankton and Mark (Gwen) Steckler of Yankton; mother-in-law, Donna Steckler of Yankton; special life-long friends: Barry Rempp of Hastings, Nebraska; Dane Sanger of Redfield, South Dakota; and Bob Crook of Boston, Massachusetts; 16 nieces and nephews and 22 great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Marylou Economy Davis and Connie Economy Mielenz; niece, Terri Mielenz Pederson; father-in-law, Jerry Steckler and stillborn younger brother.
