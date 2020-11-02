Gerry Joseph Hochstein, age 84 of Yankton, SD and formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska died on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral by going to https:www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Scott Keiter, Keevin Arens, Alan Arens, Ken Jensen, Jody Jensen, and Pam Haidle.
Gerry Joseph was born on November 24, 1935 in Fordyce, Nebraska to Rudolph J. and Mary (Suing) Hochstein. He grew up in the Fordyce area and went to country school east of Fordyce. He helped his dad on the farm then worked for several farmers in the St. Helena and Hartington areas. Gerry bought a farm north of Fordyce prior to his marriage to Frances Marie Blaha on April 29, 1963 in Dante, SD. He did custom work, drove a truck hauling cattle & hogs. He shelled corn and did custom baling for many area farmers. Gerry raised livestock and milked cows, and had a team of horses and wagon which he was very proud of. He drove his team in the Hartington Centennial parade, Springfield, SD, St. Helena, and Randolph parades. Gerry was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and helped dig graves by hand and volunteered to mow the cemetery.
Gerry is survived by his wife Frances of Yankton, SD; five daughters and spouses Jolene (Jerry) Fischer of Hartington, Geraldine Hochstein of Yankton, SD, Julie (Arthur) Hoesing of Yankton, SD, Jane (Elmer) Hoesing of Coleridge, Janice (Greg) Lambrecht of Pierce; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three brothers Leon (Mary) Hochstein of Yankton, SD, Roger (Jeanne) Hochstein of Yankton, SD, Glenn (Jo) Hochstein of Tucson, AZ; six sisters Noreen Goebel of Lincoln, Inez Halgerson of Omaha, Claudette (Tim) Jensen of Hartington, Berniece (Richard) Luehn of Audubon, MN, Jean Marie Schroeder of Lewiston, ID, Florence (Roger) Maine of Spokane, WA; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Larry; two sisters Joan (Roman) Keiter, LaVerne (Francis) Arens; brothers-in-law Jake Halgerson, Jack Goebel; grandson Jerome Hoesing; granddaughter Rebecca Fischer; nephew Dustin Hochstein; niece Rochelle Hochstein.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 3, 2020
Commented