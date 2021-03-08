Terry L. Nelson, age 76, of Meckling, SD passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6th in Yankton, SD.
Terry was born in St, Edwards, NE on October 13th, 1944. He grew up in Albion, NE where he met his wife of 57 years. Terry graduated from Albion High School and then moved to Lincoln, NE to attend the University of Nebraska. While in school, Terry married Joan Seier on August 21st, 1965.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Terry and Joan moved to Louisiana as he began a career in the grocery business. In 1969, the couple moved to Omaha where Brett Nelson was born. Being in the corporate world, Terry and the family moved a few more times before settling in Vermillion in 1979. Terry and Joan welcomed the birth of Christopher Nelson in 1981.
Terry remained in the grocery business for over 20 years and then transitioned into accounting and audit work until he retired in 2017. He was very handy and always tried to fix or build things himself. Terry truly was a man of all trades, building furniture, decks and even a house. He also enjoyed reading, sports, the river, spending time with family and especially watching his grandkids play.
Terry was survived by his wife, Joan Nelson; son Chris (Katie) Nelson with grandchildren Drew and Ryan of Yardley, PA; daughter-in-law, Lynn Nelson and her daughters Cynthia (Carrie) Curty; Diana (Rex) Hausman of Yankton, SD; mother-in-law, Leona Seier of Albion, NE; along with many more relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his son, Brett Nelson; mother, Virginia Austin; stepfather, Clayton Austin; father-in-law, Bernard Seier and brother-in-law, Jerry Seier.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior. Masks will be required and please social distance. Service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral. HansenFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to Main Street Center or St. Agnes Catholic School.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 9, 2021
