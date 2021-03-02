Donna Mae Kaiser, 68, of Yankton died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Kwen Sanderson officiating. The public is welcome to attend the funeral service or to view the livestream on Donna’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged to attend the services.
Commented