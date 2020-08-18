Michael J. “Mike” Luken, age 79 of Yankton, SD passed away peacefully in at-home hospice on Friday, August 14, 2020 after a quick and courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Livestreaming of Michael's services will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Mike was born April 12, 1941 in St. Cloud Minnesota to Frank & Olga (Knutson) Luken as a brother to six siblings. When visiting about his childhood Mike’s stories would include the grocery store his parents owned and he would fondly talk about his family going to Pleasant Lake near Hackensack, MN to tend to the cabins at the summer lake resort. Mike attended grade school in St Cloud, MN and graduated from Yankton High School in Yankton, SD. He went on to join the National Guard, serving in the Signal Corp and Yankton Artillery Unit for several years. Mike married Linda Magorien on August 10, 1966. To this union three children were born: Mark Joseph, Jonathan Michael and Bethany Lee. Mike was a second-generation memorialist along with his father and his brothers, Bob & Pat. He was a founder of Luken Memorials and he spent his life as a memorialist with the family business where his son, Mark, would also learn the craft and carry on the third generation. Mike was thrilled to present his grandchildren, Caleb and Connor, each their very own stencil knife as a Christmas present in 2012 when Mark purchased West River Monument Company in Rapid City, SD and today they are forming the fourth generation. Mike loved spending time with his sons, Mark and Jon, at their home along the James River. They spent hours fishing on the river, setting up and running the model train in the basement and their cherished father-son memories are of the annual fourth of July celebrations on the farm.
Mike is survived by his sons, Mark (Suzanne) Luken of Rapid City, SD and Jon (Kimberly) Luken of Jefferson, SD; his grandchildren: Caleb, Connor, Jadyn, Brooklyn and Hunter; his siblings, Pat Luken of Yankton, SD, Pegge Alciatore of Lafayette, LA; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Bethany; his siblings: Francine Harry, Frank Luken, Mona Brown, and Robert Luken.
