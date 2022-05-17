Steve H. Lucht age 70 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Roger Andresen, Steve Krueger, Mark Johnson, Jerry Adkins, Robert Lucht, and Michael Lucht. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren Ethan, Jordan, Ryan, Kyle, Cory, Wesley, Kylla, Chelise Lucht, Kaleb, Isis Ayden, Sophia Frick; and great grandson Reubin Lucht.
Steven Howard Lucht was born on April 29, 1952, in West Point, Nebraska to William Franklin and Lorene Olene (Ahrndt) Lucht. He attended school in Hooper, NE until the 2nd grade when he moved to Hartington. Steve was a graduate of Hartington High School in 1970. While in high school Steve worked for Fischer Feed in Hartington. He worked for Campbell’s Soup in Fremont for two years. Steve married Debra Mary Thoene on June 26, 1971, in Hartington. They made their home in Hartington where Steve worked for the Cheese Plant (Neu Cheese, Mid-America Dairy, Dairy Farmers, and Leprino) for 30 years as the head cheese maker. Steve also worked a year for Kolberg’s in Yankton. He then drove a fuel truck for Jerry’s Service in Hartington.
Steve was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Jaycee member, played softball for Neu Cheese, and was a volunteer fireman for the Hartington Fire Department for 15 years. Steve was an avid outdoorsman, loved to go camping and fishing with his family. Deer camp was his “let his hair down” time spent with his sons, nephews and friends. He always found time to attend his grandchildren’s events through the years.
Steve is survived by his wife Deb of Hartington; three children and spouses William (Lisa) Lucht of Yankton, SD, John (Josey) Lucht of Crofton, Brea (Matt) Wendt of Yankton, SD; 12 grandchildren; one great grandson Reubin Lucht; three siblings Marcy Lucht of Lincoln, NE, Daniel (Judy) Lucht of Yankton, SD, Carol Smith of Rockford, IL; nine nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother David Lucht; and nephew Erik Smith.
