Graveside services for Delores Kracht, age 90, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska.
Celebration of Life services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Creighton Bible Church. Bob Kracht will officiate.
Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.
Delores Lorraine Kracht went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 29, 2021, at the age of 90.
Delores was born on August 30, 1930, to Annie Julia (Nelson) Swanson and Gust Eric Swanson on a farm southeast of Wausa, Nebraska. Delores attended Prairie Belle country school and completed her education at Wausa High School. Soon after, she met the love of her life at a church revival. On May 2, 1948, she was united in marriage with Charles Lavern Kracht of Crofton, Nebraska. They were blessed with four children: Robert, Patricia, Judy, and James.
Delores worked hard as a full-time homemaker and mother for her four children. She loved entertaining and caring for other people. She would keep missionaries and other guests. People would often drop by her home for coffee and something homemade for a coffee break. She loved to plan parties and special gatherings, as well as serving.
She enjoyed being a cook at the Glad Tidings Bible Camp, as well as being the head baker! She made fresh bread at camp and every week at home for her family. She made the best cinnamon rolls around. Delores also had a little Scripture gift shop in her home for many years, inviting anyone in that needed a gift item or card. She also took her gift shop and big suitcases full of cards and gifts to camp and out into the community.
Delores also enjoyed taking pictures and snapshots. She has many photo albums to prove it! She was always there with her little brownie box camera! Many of the memorial albums for camp, her church, and all of our family memories are from the photos she took.
Delores trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was 16 years old. Several people were instrumental in teaching her things of Christ, but she often mentioned Astrid Hennings as being her mentor. She grew as a Christian under the pastoring of Robert Ostrander, Lyle De Ford, and others. She was very faithful in church attendance and missionary Society. She also taught a Sunday night children’s class for many years.
Delores is survived by her four children and their spouses, Robert (Barb) Kracht of Edinburg, Texas, Patricia (Jerry) Purviance of Kansas City, Missouri, Judy (Mark) Keck of Crofton and James (Diane) Kracht of Grand Prairie, Texas; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dennis Swanson and Jerry Swanson of Wausa, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Oscar Uldrikson; and brothers, Leland, Ronald, and David Swanson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 10, 2021
