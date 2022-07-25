Mary C. Johnson, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wakonda Heritage Manor in Wakonda, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.