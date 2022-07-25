Mary C. Johnson, age 92, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wakonda Heritage Manor in Wakonda, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and video tribute at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Joe Johnson, Kevin Nebuda, Travis Heick, Shaun Bentley, Russ Brandon and Brent Gilbery. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Catholic Daughters and Girl Scouts of America.
Mary was born December 7, 1929, in Maple Lake, Minnesota to William and Ida (Clark) Outly. She graduated from Maple Lake High School and then moved to Minneapolis, MN where she met Roy Johnson. They were later married on September 10, 1949, in Maple Lake, MN. After their marriage, they lived in various places in Minnesota. In 1961, they moved to Sioux Falls, SD and Mary worked for Andy’s Super-Valu for many years. They moved to Yankton in 1972 where they operated Roy Johnson Roofing. After moving to Yankton, Mary obtained her bachelor’s degree in Bookkeeping and Office Management from Mount Marty College. She was the financial manager of the business and also did bookkeeping for several other businesses in Yankton. Mary was always very active. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She was also involved in the United Way, Meals on Wheels and Women of the Moose. Mary was a Girl Scout leader for many years and also served as the district manager. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters where she was awarded the 2007 Catholic Daughter of the Year. Mary loved fishing, goose hunting, bowling, sewing, and collecting antiques. She always loved traveling with Roy. Most of all, Mary treasured her family and she will be greatly missed.
Mary is survived by her four children: David Johnson of Elk Point, SD, Joan Engler (Frank Nimmer) of Yankton, Richard (Carol) Johnson of Volin, SD, and Jim Johnson (Amy Anderson) of Yankton; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy on August 31, 2006; brother, Jim Outly; and sister-in-law, Doris Outly.
