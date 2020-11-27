Leon Edwin Schulz, 83, of Menno died early morning Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Menno-Olivet Care Center in Menno.
A walk-through visitation will be open to the public at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 4-6 p.m. The family-only funeral service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Menno at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec 7, with the Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. The public is also welcome to attend the interment at Menno Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Leon’s services can be found at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The family asks that those attending the visitation, funeral or interment in person wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of our neighbors and loved ones.
