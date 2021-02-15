Verlin Teichroew, age 61, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on February 11, 2021 at Centerville Care and Rehab.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Verlin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Face coverings will be required for those attending the service.
Honorary pallbearers are his coaches and teammates of the 1978 Yankton Bucks Basketball Team.
Verlin Jay Teichroew was born November 11, 1959 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota to Harlan and Carolyn (Behrends) Teichroew. He grew up in Jackson, Minnesota and the family moved to Yankton when he was 11 years old. Verlin played basketball for the Yankton Bucks and won the 1978 South Dakota State Basketball Championship his senior year. After graduation, he played basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, Mount Marty College in Yankton and majored in business. After college, Verlin lived in Sioux Falls, SD working for ADT Security Systems and then moved to Fort Dodge, IA where he managed Foot Locker. Verlin lived in Lincoln, NE for a short time where he suffered a brain injury and spent the last ten years at Centerville Care and Rehab. Verlin loved watching sports on television, especially basketball. He enjoyed going to his nieces and nephews sporting events. Most of all, Verlin loved his family and his family loved him.
Verlin is survived by three children: Shannah Teichroew of Minneapolis, MN, Sara Teichroew of Red Oak, IA, and Taylor Teichroew of Lincoln, NE; grandson, Rowelyn Teichroew of Red Oak, IA; parents, Harlan and Carolyn Teichroew of Yankton; three brothers and sisters: Rosalyn Teichroew of Viborg, SD, Kevin (Robin) Teichroew of Yankton, and Jocelyn (Donnie) Hjelm of Mission Hill, SD; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Verlin was preceded in death by all of his grandparents; and a great nephew, Tripp Teichroew.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 16, 2021
Commented