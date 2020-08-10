Mary Elizabeth Rice, age 75, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home under hospice care.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m.
Mary Elizabeth Rice was born May 13, 1945, in Quincy, Kentucky. She was adopted by John and Lillian (Sharpe) Runyon and grew up in the Ashland, Kentucky area. She graduated from Paul Blazer High School in 1963. She married Luther Rice in 1965 and they moved to several cities including: Bay City, Michigan; Troy, Ohio; and Phoenix, Arizona until finally settling in Yankton, South Dakota. Mary worked various jobs in her younger years but took the most pride in raising her family.
Mary enjoyed crocheting, painting ceramics, and music. She played the guitar and loved having family music sessions. She loved her family and grandchildren and they knew she would always be there for them.
Survivors include her four children: Lillian (John Norman) Wuebben of Yankton; Betty Jo Fritz of Yankton; Jonnie Thoroughman of Portsmouth, Ohio; and Alfred (Julie) Rice of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luther; and grandson, Conner Lucas.
To post an online sympathy message, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 11, 2020
