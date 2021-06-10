Milo J. Hauck, 81, of Menno passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Private family burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post # 152 and the SDARNGHG.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m.
Livestreaming of Milo’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, is assisting with the service details.
Commented