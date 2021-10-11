Dr. Robert J. Neumayr, 78, of Yankton died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Parkston.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation resumes one hour prior to the funeral at the church.