In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Avera@Home Hospice of Yankton, ATTN: Avera Foundation, 501 Summit Street, Yankton SD 57078 or the American Cancer Society.
Carole was born September 10, 1942, in Coggon, Iowa. She attended school in Browning, Montana and later returned to Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School. Carole graduated from the University of South Dakota with a degree in Medical Technology and was employed at the Human Services Center as a supervisor of the laboratory until her retirement.
Carole married Robert Koletzky, January 21, 1961, after eloping in Pipestone, Minnesota.
Carole loved the outdoors and yard work. She was proud of her home, which she filled with plants and greenery. She enjoyed watching football and golf on TV. In retirement, after vigorous training, she completed a half marathon. Carole was a meticulous housekeeper and enjoyed cooking for her family. Her family always looked forward to her delicious meals. She was an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge and was always ready for a good debate. Carole’s grandchildren thought of her as the smartest person they knew. In her retirement, she continued to embrace computer technology and was always researching a new topic.
Carole is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Koletzky of Yankton; daughter, Terri Lenser and fiancé, Ed Harbin, of Hays, Kansas; son, Jae Koletzky and his wife, Tina of Yankton; grandchildren, Jennifer Howard and husband, Clayton, of Ellis, Kansas; Ian and Alex Lenser of Hays, Kansas, Chloe, Carson and Camryn Koletzky, all of Yankton; three great-grandchildren, Claire, Cash and Collin Howard, all of Ellis, Kansas and two brothers, Rawson Behel of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Doug Dunek of Des Moines, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Barney “B. J.” and Mary Ellen Hattman and her brother, Alan Behel.
