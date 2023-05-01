Arthur ‘Art’ Haar

Arthur J. “Art” Haar, age 95 of Menno, SD, formerly of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD, approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames Bender American Legion Post #152 and the SDARNGHG.
Art was born July 30, 1927, In Utica, S.D., the son of Fred and Emma (Heckenlaible) Haar. After he graduated from Menno High School, he joined the U. S. Army and served for a year and a half. Following basic training and carpentry school, Art was deployed overseas to South Korea to survey artillery positions in Japan until WWII ended. Arthur has since received honors as a WWII veteran. After serving he joined members of his family living in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he worked on circuit boards for Collins Radio and Space Aeronautics for 27 years before taking early retirement. After his retirement, he lived in Marion, Iowa, and managed an apartment complex. Later he returned to South Dakota, where he resided in Yankton with his beloved brother Raymond.
Bowling and golfing were activities he shared with Ray. Art was recruited as a high school baseball pitcher, and he loved to attend Chicago Cubs baseball games with his brother Henry. Faithfully following the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, Art was a lifetime fan. Art was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton.
He is survived by his nephew and nieces, Steve Haar of Atkins, IA, Janet Haar of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Kay (Barry) Jennings of Solon, IA; and other relatives in the Yankton and Menno area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Henry (Gladys) Haar, Herb (Jean) Haar, Arnold (Donna) Haar, Raymond Haar; and three sisters, Annette Haar, Anne (Wallace) Lee, and Linda (Don) Merrigan.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1009 Jackson, Yankton, SD 57078. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Menno-Olivet Care Center for their compassion and care.
Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
