Arthur ‘Art’ Haar

Arthur J. “Art” Haar, age 95 of Menno, SD, formerly of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.  

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD, approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames Bender American Legion Post #152 and the SDARNGHG.