John “Jim” Neu, 83, of Yankton died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home on his birthday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov.30, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. After the funeral, military honors will be provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and S.D. Army National Guard Funeral Honors and Jim’s body will then be donated to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska, at a later date.
Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at the church in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 4 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
The funeral will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Jim’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Commented