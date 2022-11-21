Don Sextro Nov 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald D. Sextro, 59, of Hartington, Nebraska, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family and friends.A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Butte, Nebraska. Church address is 921 Gale St, Butte, NE 68722. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Nov 18, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full and Part-Time Assemblers and Operators - Vishay Dale 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesElizabeth StibralMed Pot: SD May Clamp DownElizabeth StibralYankton Man Arraigned On Several Charges In Connection With Woman’s Death Yankton Man Sentenced On Child Pornography ChargeDavid LammersDaily Record: ArrestsWayne BrooksRev. Gary WestgardBurbank Woman Charged In Vehicular Death Images CommentedIs ‘Save Our Democracy’ The New ‘Russia Collusion’? (196)Letter: Insanity At The Border (66)Letter: Clean Energy (59)South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act (35)Letter: Courage Vs. Fear (28)Letter: ‘Putin-esque Trickery’ (25)Letter: ‘What Have We Gotten’? (21)Letter: Fighting Inflation (19)Don’t Miss Out On Veterans Day (18)Letter: A Titanic Choice (13)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (12)Letter: The Lure Of Power (9)Letter: What You Need To Know (7)Letter: October Blood Donations (7)Bridge Project Faces High Costs, Waiting (6)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (6)Smith Makes His Case To Yankton Voters (5)Noem Revs Up Yankton Voters To Rally Support For Tuesday’s Election (4)The Reasons For Veterans Day (4)Leon Notes ‘Reality Check’ With City Costs (3)South Dakota Economic Talk And Our Economic Issues (3)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Wagner Grocer Offers Views On Rural Hunger (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)Letter: Drug Dogs (2)WNAX And A Century Of Service (1)Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water (1)The Peace Of Veterans Day (1)Sediment Solutions On Radar? (1)D18 Hopefuls Discuss Food Tax, Recreational Marijuana (1)Food Tax Repeal And The Possible Details (1)Letter: NENCAP Implements Veteran Program (1)COVID Update for Nov. 9, 2022: SD Sees 13 New Deaths, Including 1 In Union County (1)Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs (1)Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab (1)Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests (1)Update 12:38 p.m.: Yankton Woman Found Dead; Man Arrested (1)New Faces Emerge In Local Races (1)New YPD Technology (1)Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate (1)Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse (1)Daily Record: Accidents (1)Smith Calls For Civility During USD Visit (1)Equal Protection: Serving Sons And Daughters (1)States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented