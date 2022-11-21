Donald D. Sextro, 59, of Hartington, Nebraska, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Butte, Nebraska. Church address is 921 Gale St, Butte, NE 68722.