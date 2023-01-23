Barbara Jean Bach, 78, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel, Nebraska, with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery.  