Gary B. Harold, 64, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A public graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. at Paragon Cemetery in rural Hartington. A live stream will be attempted at the cemetery by going to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
A visitation will be on Wednesday, May 27, from noon-2 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The 10-person limit will be in effect at the Wintz Funeral Home and face masks will be required by all people attending the visitation.
A recording of the graveside service will be on Gary’s obituary page.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
