Herbert Al Saloum, M.D., passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Avera Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls due to complications of renal cell carcinoma first diagnosed in 2001.
The Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 2300 S. West Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with the family present to greet friends one hour prior.
Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the South Dakota State Medical Association Foundation directed toward medical student scholarships.
