Timothy Mulhair Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Timothy Charles Mulhair, 67, of Yankton, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated Apr 22, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Assistant Executive Housekeeper - Holiday Inn Express Apr 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE: 2:28 p.m.: FBI Confirms Involvement With Santee CasePerson Cited For Breaking Yankton Co. Burn BanAuthorities: Body Of Missing Santee Woman FoundMissing Woman’s Body FoundAshleigh WabashaFBI Confirms Body Of Santee Woman Found On Reservation LandYPD Assists In Multi-County PursuitMsgr. Carlton Hermann‘Horror In The Heartland’Yankton Man Sentenced For Child Pornography Images CommentedLetter: ‘Stop And Think’ (69)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)The $1.5 Trillion Man (9)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: One Savior For One People! (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)An Impeachment Non-Surprise? (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Decision 2022: Messler Vows To Be A Voice For Parents (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)The Impeachment Process (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented