Timothy Charles Mulhair, 67, of Yankton, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.  

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.  

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.