M. Eda Ehrisman, 94, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30-11 a.m. Burial is in the Bethlehem Lutheran (Norwegian) Cemetery, rural Avon.