Ruth Engman, Wakonda resident of more than 70 years, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Wakonda Heritage Manor at the age of 102.
Ruth was born March 19, 1919 in Freeman, SD, to Elisabeth Hofer Pollman and Jacob J. Pollman. Her father was a businessman in Freeman and her mother was a housewife raising Ruth and her two older brothers. She lived her entire life in South Dakota.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Burdette, infant daughter Carol Ann, grandson Chris Engman two brothers Andrew and Gerhart Pollman and nephew John Pollman.
She is survived by two sons Robert (Martha) and Paul (Marsha), four grandchildren, Brad Engman (Kelly). Jason Engman (Nicole) Amy Woodrome (Matt) and Brett Engman, seven great grandchildren, Jacob Abels, Benjamin Engman, Lucy Woodrome, Elliot Woodrome, Simon Woodrome, Daniel Gaona, Donna Galvan and niece Mary Zimmerman in addition to a number of great nieces and nephews.
Ruth married Burdette Engman on October 14, 1948 and moved to Wakonda at that time to begin his career as manager of the Riley Company.
She was a graduate of Freeman High School in 1937, the University of South Dakota with a Bachelors in 1941 and a Masters in 1971. Following her graduation, Ruth taught Business and German in Hoven, Lennox, Wakonda and Centerville for a total of over 30 years. Following her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Wakonda Elementary to have the first graders read to her. She continued this phase of her teaching well into her 90’s.
Ruth was an avid gardener and loved getting dirt under her fingernails. She always had a beautiful flower garden and loved giving produce to her friends and neighbors. Ruth was also a dedicated card player and enjoyed weekly card games with her friends as well as playing regularly at the Senior Citizens Center.
Ruth loved preparing the traditional German dishes that she’d learned from her mother and was an accomplished cook and baker.
Ruth was a longtime member of the Wakonda United Church of Christ and was active in the UCC Women’s Fellowship for many years. Ruth was a staple in many Wakonda clubs including the Garden Club, the Cu-He-Lo Club and the Wakonda Senior Citizens.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, with burial to follow in the Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, SD.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Hansen Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral.
Contributions in Ruth’s memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 23, 2021
