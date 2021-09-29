Bill Kistler Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Kistler, 54, of Yankton died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Yankton.No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Ranch style 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage in Springfield, SD. $800/rent. $800 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Director of Nursing - SACRED HEART MONASTERY 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesExhuming The PastYankton Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Theft, Concealment ChargesMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonNytalia AshesDaily Record: ArrestsMark HoinesMillisa ‘Missy’ AndersonOne Killed In Hutchinson County Crash SundayA Class ActDavid O’Brien Images CommentedLetter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (37)Letter: Up Your Game (31)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (22)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)Flu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (11)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Rails To Trails? (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Exhuming The Past (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented