Robert “Bobby” Wohlsein, age 71, of Centerville, Washington, died of cancer on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his daughter’s, Cassandra Pietz’s, home in Yankton.
Robert was born January 7, 1950 in Vancouver, Washington to Harry and Catherine (Mersman) Wohlsein. He graduated from Washougal High School in Washougal, Washington in 1968 and joined the United States Army National Guard in 1969. Robert lived in several places throughout Washington, often working seasonal jobs so he could spend the winters living and skiing in the mountains. Robert loved the mountains and being outdoors where he could go skiing, hiking, camping, mushroom hunting, and rock collecting. He spent the last 19 years living in Centerville, Washington where he could frequently be found stacking rock sculptures all over his property. He loved working in his garden and raising llamas, goats, chickens, ducks, and geese. Robert was a numismatist with a very extensive coin collection and knowledge of US coins. He enjoyed attending coin shows anywhere he traveled. He never turned down a game of cribbage and even once achieved a perfect hand. Robert enjoyed listening to rock music and watching NASCAR races. He moved to Yankton in December of 2020 to live with his daughter, Cassandra, after he was placed on hospice care. He treasured that time they were able to share together.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Jessica (Dan) Laabs of Battleground, WA and Cassandra (Matthew) Pietz of Yankton; five grandchildren: Mellissa McBean (Michael Blanchard), Danielle Laabs, and Cohan, Camden, and Cyver Pietz; one great granddaughter, Dorothy Blanchard; two brothers, Greg (Jayne) Wohlsein of Washougal, WA and Harry Wohlsein (Sharron Huffman) of Portland, OR; one sister, Joyce (John) Simerly of Vancouver, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, David.
March 13, 2021
