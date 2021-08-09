Funeral services for Myra Klock, 93, of Avon are 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Avon with Pastor Bill Van Gerpen officiating. Burial is in the Trinity Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Avon.
Visitation is at the First Baptist Church on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Myra Lou Klock was born August 15, 1927 to Louis and Ida (Sattler) Van Gerpen on the family farm south of Avon. She passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall at the age of 93.
Myra graduated from Avon High School in 1945. She taught school one year at Drake Country School. Myra married Richard Johnson on December 5, 1947. Richard passed away on February 15, 1982 after a battle with cancer. She married Lawrence Klock on May 7, 1984. Lawrence died on August 5, 1996.
Myra worked for NWPS, the Avon Locker, and for 30+ years at Coast to Coast and True Value Hardware. Myra was the 1991 Avon High School Fan of the Year.
Myra was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon and was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed reading and will be remembered for her passion for sewing and mending.
Thankful for having shared her life are her sisters Dorothy Walkes and Ellen Gramm of Tyndall, brother Dale (Janice) Van Gerpen of Yankton, sister-in-law Irene Anderson of Denver, CO, and her nephews, nieces and many friends.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Ida Van Gerpen, husbands Richard Johnson and Lawrence Klock, brother Robert Van Gerpen, and brothers-in-law Clayton Walkes and Marvin Gramm.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 10, 2021
