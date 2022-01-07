Carolyn Murphy, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Bryan LGH Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Jerry Webber officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
The service will be available to watch the day after the funeral on her obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to the River City Domestic Violence Center at PO Box 626 in Yankton, SD 57078.
Pallbearers are Mike Murphy, Mark Murphy, Nick Schade, Evan Schade, Spencer Schade, Bennett Schade and Ryland Lammers. Honorary pallbearers are Ashley Milburn, Amber Snesrud, Autumn Rose, Madisen Schade, Dylan Lammers, Tayten Gran, Irelyn, Phoenix and Walker Murphy.
Carolyn was born on December 23, 1945, in Owensville, Indiana to Lewis and Estella (Brown) Wright. She graduated from Owensville High School in 1963. Shortly after graduating high school, she married Charles Murphy on February 1, 1964, in Johnson, Indiana. They moved several times while Charles pursued his career in sales with Sears, Roebuck and Company. Carolyn was a stay-at-home mom as they began their family. In 1977, they moved to Yankton which has been her home ever since. Once living in Yankton, Carolyn helped run the family business and later in life began working at Kmart as a department head until she retired.
The most important thing in life to Carolyn was the love for her family. She raised five children and loved her thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren more than anything. If you wanted to see a sparkle in her eye, give her a grandbaby to hold. She always had a special touch to love on those little ones. Carolyn always made family a priority. She had a heart of gold, and she was one of the strongest, most determined women who truly was the anchor for the family.
Carolyn is survived by her thirteen grandchildren: Ashley (Chris), Amber, Autumn (David), Evan, Spencer (Marissa), Madisen, Bennett, Dylan, Ryland, Tayten, Irelyn, Phoenix and Walker; many “adopted” grandchildren who held a special place in her heart to include her caretaker: Kaitlyn; three great grandchildren: Declan, Desmond and Molly; five children: Melody (Jim) Snesrud of Bennet, NE, Mike Murphy of Yankton, Melinda (Nick) Schade of Yankton, Mark (Lindsay) Murphy of Yankton, and Mandy (Rob Gran) Lammers of Sioux Falls, SD; two sisters: Garnet (Deane Orris) Finn and Louise Neufelder; one brother: Gerald (Karen) Wright, and several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Darrell Wright; and sister, Phyllis Beckner.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 8, 2022
Commented