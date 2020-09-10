Benedict Martin Mazourek, age 96, of Yankton, South Dakota passed away Sunday, September 6 2020 at the Avera Sister James Care Center.
His memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11th at the Sacred Heart Church in Yankton with burial to follow in the Garden of Memories. Please follow social distancing guidelines.
Ben was born January 28, 1924 in Dante, South Dakota to Antonia (Cap) and Martin Mazourek Sr.
Ben served in the United States Navy from January 1944 to April 1946 as a diesel mechanic on the LCT 908. He worked as a truck driver for Rhian Oil and Gerstner Oil for 45 years.
He was dedicated to caring for his mother and to the men he served with. He traveled each year to attend his military reunions. He particularly enjoyed little league and high school baseball and softball tournaments.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Frank, Ted and Adolph.
Ben is survived by his brother, Martin Mazourek; two sisters, Leona Cwach and Mary Ann Tielke and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial my directed to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 11, 2020
