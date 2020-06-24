Lavonne Faye Slagle, 86, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.laurelulc.org/live-stream Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5- 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
