Doral Olivia Schroeder, 87, of Wynot, Nebraska, died at her residence Monday, June 21, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, Nebraska, with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
