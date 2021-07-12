Joseph Vincent Sedlacek died October 16, 2020 in San Diego, California at the age of 66.
Graveside services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota with Deacon Ron Kachena officiating and military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No 791.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Joey was born July 16, 1954, to Stanley and Patricia (Novak) Sedlacek in Yankton, South Dakota. He grew up in Yankton and enlisted in the US Navy and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for his service during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in San Diego and continued to work for the US Naval Base for over forty years until his recent retirement. He married Brenda Sieverding and together they had three children: Nicole, Joshua and Jared. Joey enjoyed riding his quad in the Sand Dunes, bath tub races, off-road racing, fishing with his friend, Bobby and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters: John Sedlacek; James (Michelle) Sedlacek; Jerome (Polly) Sedlacek; Mary Pat (Bruce) Sorenson, Melissa (Randy) Nieman; step-brothers and step-sisters: Jerry DeLozier, Nyla Eddie, Jim (Mary) DeLozier, Doug (Cheryl) DeLozier, Suzy Harmsen; step-brother-in-law, Loren Tramp and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Patricia Sedlacek, Evelyn Sedlacek; grandparents, Joseph and Clara Sedlacek and Vincent and Albina Novak; step-sister, Kathy Tramp, step-sister-in-law, Beverly DeLozier and step-brother-in-law, Delmar Eddie.
He was blessed with family and cherished by friends and he always had a Smartie for you. He will be missed by all.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 13, 2021
