Alvin Bloch, age 90, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at his Lesterville, South Dakota residence surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Goglin Funeral Home - Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service, Saturday, at the Goglin Funeral Home - Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Adams Recalled As Devoted Father, Caring Doctor
- Menno Honors Former Frog
- Bill Bares
- Fatal Plane Crash Reported Near Parkston Monday
- COVID Update for July 26: Yankton County Reports Four New Cases
- Jerome ‘Jerry’ Hoffman
- Dr. Curtis Adams
- Dr. Curtis Adams
- Falling In Place
- Tabor Native Fejfar Chosen For S.D. Amateur Baseball Hall
Images
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented