Alvin Bloch, age 90, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at his Lesterville, South Dakota residence surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Goglin Funeral Home - Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service, Saturday, at the Goglin Funeral Home - Yankton. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visit www.goglinfh.com