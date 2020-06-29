David Goeden, age 64, of Yankton, SD died unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.
Honorary pallbearers will be all his nieces and nephews, James Stock and friends.
David was born on August 11, 1955 in Yankton, CA to Ignatius and Laura (Christensen) Goeden. David overcame many hurdles that life dealt him. David graduated from Yankton High School and Mitchell Vo-Tech for welding. David worked alongside with his dad, Igs and brother, Lee at the blacksmith shop for 20 plus years. He was proud of his work and we found the hammer he made at his apartment which will be on display at the funeral home. He was most proud of his daughter, Amber and grandchildren.
David is survived by his daughter, Amber Martin; 2 grandsons, Jonathon Salinas and Andrew Martin; 1 granddaughter, Ambrosia Horton; all of Austin, Minnesota; Amber’s mother, Jackie Bina of Yankton, SD; siblings, Cynthia Vollmer, Lee (Anna) Goeden, Bernadette (Dave) Hacecky, Michelle Olszewski and Michael (Layanna) Goeden; 2 aunts, Ethel Goeden and Odelia Ellis and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ignatius and Laura Goeden; 1 brother, Larry; 1 sister, Lorelei Hodges; 2 nephews, Bret Hacecky and Aaron Johnson; both maternal and paternal grandparents.
