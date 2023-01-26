John Squirrel Coat Jan 26, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Squirrel Coat, 46, of Lake Andes, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Cedar Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Lake Andes. Wake services will begin Monday at the White Swan Community Center.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. 