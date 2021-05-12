Neil A. Heier, age 72, of Gayville, South Dakota, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Gayville Lutheran Church in Gayville, South Dakota, with Pastor Ben Eisele officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville, South Dakota with military honors provided by the Rudolph-Christensen Post No. 237 in Gayville and the Patriot Guard.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers are: Kyle Sandau, Chad Kaiser, Caleb Bruening, Alex Kaiser, Christopher Sorlien, Jeffrey Heier, Scott Heier and Gabe Leonard.
Neil A. Heier was born August 10, 1948, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Alfred and Florence (Davis) Heier. He grew up in Gayville, South Dakota and graduated from Gayville High School in 1967. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1970 and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. He was discharged in 1972 and returned to Gayville. He married Marjorie Richmond on June 10, 1978. Neil worked as a truck driver for Aune Trucking in Irene, South Dakota for over 20 years and also worked for Barnes Hay and Feed in Gayville. He retired in 2010.
Neil was a kind, humble, friendly man who loved his gadgets and his guns. He always had to have the latest and greatest whether it was his cars or his cell phone. He loved having coffee with his friends and rooting for the Vikings and the Twins. He enjoyed writing, art and photography, as well as classic hot rod cars. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his three children: Alison Sandau of Mission Hill, South Dakota; Kyle Sandau of Seattle, Washington and Becky (Chad) Kaiser of Mission Hill; seven grandchildren: Brittny, Natalie, Caleb, Christopher, Alyssa, Alex, and Eva; two brothers: Gary (Sandy) Heier of Gayville, South Dakota and Wilbur (Janet) Heier of Ava, Missouri; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Heier in 2005 and brother, Dale Heier.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 13, 2021
