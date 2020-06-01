Arthur Tuttle, 90, of Yankton died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
