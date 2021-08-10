Larry B. Wuestewald, age 82, of Yankton, South Dakota died at home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation also continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are his grandsons: Chris Schurman, Kyler Wuestewald, Jacob Smith, Justin, Joby, Josh and Joe Wuestewald. Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters.
Larry was born December 17, 1938 in Yankton, South Dakota to Casper and Rose (Wampol) Wuestewald. He grew up on a farm near Yankton and attended country school. On July 26, 1958, Larry married the love of his life, Barbara Lou Jensen in Yankton. He worked at Ace Cleaners and then at Royal Sport Shop for over 30 years. He then started Larry’s Canvas which he operated until he retired in 2002. Larry and Barbara loved traveling and spent many winters in Bullhead City, AZ. Larry loved watching Western movies and listening to country music. He was also a big sports fan, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Twins and Dale Earnhardt. Larry also enjoyed camping, boating, bowling, and dancing with Barbara, who he absolutely adored. He was always there when you needed him and his door was always open. Larry loved his family and his great grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Larry is survived by five children: Brenda Leicy of Norfolk, NE, Pam (Robert) Altenburg of Pickstown, SD, Theresa (Dennis) Smith of Yankton; Jamey Wuestewald of Yankton, and Jason (Leasha) Wuestewald of Mission Hill, SD; two daughters-in-law, Sue Wuestewald and Michelle Wuestewald, both of Yankton; 19 grandchildren; 53 great grandchildren; one brother, Harry (Sally) Wuestewald of Hamilton, MT; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara on September 27, 2016; son, Jeff on Larry’s birthday in 2009; son, John on July 1, 2015; grandson, Cody Wuestewald; great grandson, Victor Aulman Jr; and sister, Mary Johansen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 11, 2021
