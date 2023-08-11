Donald Ulmer

The family of Donald Dale Ulmer of Yankton, SD, is saddened to announce his passing on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the age of 82 years.
Visitation for Don will be held at the Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton on Sunday, August 13th, from 5-7 p.m.
Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 1:31 am
The family of Donald Dale Ulmer of Yankton, SD, is saddened to announce his passing on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the age of 82 years.
Visitation for Don will be held at the Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton on Sunday, August 13th, from 5-7 p.m.
The memorial service will be Monday, August 14th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service.
Committal in Sturgis, SD, at the Black Hills National Cemetery, will be at a later date.
Don was born in Hutchinson County on November 4, 1940, to Ruben and Lydia (Wollman) Ulmer. He spent his entire childhood working on the family farm near Menno, SD. After graduating from high school in 1958, he served one term in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis, WA. Don then married and had five children with his first wife. He then married the love of his life, Lois Deets of Norfolk, NE, on August 12, 1978. Don was an excellent carpenter and took great pride in his work. In his free time, he enjoyed building cabinets, homes, and refurbishing luxury boats at the Lewis and Clark Marina. Later in his life, he returned to farming and took over the family farm when his father retired. He and Lois enjoyed many years on the farm, caring for the livestock and crops. Don had a great love for hunting and fishing and was an enthusiastic outdoorsman. He looked forward to deer hunting season every year and shared this passion with his two sons.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lois of 45 years; his children, Kim Gorter (Rick), Kevin Ulmer, Kathy Hall (Jon), Karla Efird (Richard), Kenley Ulmer (Christine) and Dawn Huber (Neil); his brother, Ewald Ulmer; sisters-in-law, Sharon Zautke and Pat Huisman and brother-in-law, Wallace Deets (Karen). He leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and one very special fur baby, Willow.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ruben and Lydia Ulmer; his sister, Marjorie Grosz; brother-in-law, Verne Grosz; sister-in-law, Joann Ulmer; father and mother-in-law, Ernest and Florence Deets; brothers-in-law, Roger Deets, Duane Zautke and Veryl Huisman.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 12, 2023
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented