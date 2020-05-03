Mark Francis Schmidt, 91, of Hartington, Nebraska, died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
His services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 10:28 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented