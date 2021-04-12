William “Bill” Ray Hotchkiss age 79 of Wausa, Nebraska died on Friday, April 9, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington, NE with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
Face masks are suggested for the visitation and the funeral.
Pallbearers will be John Brandow, Donald Jorgensen, Josh Jorgensen, Anthony Gauthier, Adam Wortmann, and Michael Brandow.
William was born on February 27, 1942 in Riverside, CA to Charles Gardner and Elizabeth Hazel (Hammock) Hotchkiss. He grew up in California and graduated from Coachella Valley Union High School in 1960 in Coachella, CA. Upon graduating, William joined the U. S. Navy and served five years during the Vietnam War from 11/10/1960 – 2/12/1965. William married Patricia J. Ballard on December 10, 1965 in Indio, CA. William worked for GTE – General Telephone Electronics as a Senior Traffic Engineer for over 33 years. This company then became Verizon. While in California, Bill was a volunteer fire fighter for the city of La Quinta and became the Assistant Fire Chief. He enjoyed camping, annual family vacations, being involved in his children’s sports and music activities as they grew up, Boy Scouts, fishing and water skiing. Bill was a water polo player in high school. William also played the trumpet for many years. After his wife, Patricia, died in 2006 he moved to Nebraska in 2007 to be closer to his daughter Christine. Bill also “learned” to love Husker Football with his son-in-law, John, while living in Nebraska.
William is survived by his son Lawrence W. Hotchkiss of Manhein, PA; daughter Christine (John) Brandow of Hartington; six grandchildren Anthony Gauthier, Zachary Mitchell, Jessica (Brandow) Fischer, Katelyn Brandow, Chavonne Hotchkiss, and Michael Brandow; two great grandchildren Reggan Fischer and Charlotte Wortmann; two brothers Richard Hotchkiss of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Laurence Hotchkiss of Sun City, CA.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Hotchkiss, and his wife, Patricia.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 13, 2021
