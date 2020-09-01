Helen K. Nedved, age 88 of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Thomas Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Helen’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Helen (Kotalik) Nedved, daughter of John and Mary (Jambor) Kotalik, was born September 6, 1931, in Tabor, SD.
Helen was the 2nd child of three children. She spent her childhood on the farm she loved. She attended country school until 8th grade where she then continued to help on the family farm.
Helen met Raynold Nedved at a dance at Jansousek, SD and they married May 3, 1949. Three children were born to this union: Norma, Thelma, and Wilbur. She worked alongside Ray on the farm for 46 years until they moved into Yankton in 1995. She enjoyed working outside. She had a big garden, lots of ducks and chickens even 2 pet chickens Loxy and Rosie. She had a caring heart for her dog, Misty and her grand dog, Mia. Her greatest love and pride were her flowers on the farm and in town.
She was blessed with a wonderful family and enjoyed attending activities that her grandchildren were in. When all the family was together, a hot card game of 31 or Up and Down the River was playing. Ray and Helen traveled to Czechoslovakia, Hawaii, New York, and a Cruise. Ray and Helen loved to polka dance and square dance on many Saturdays in NE or SD. When they could not dance anymore, they would be watching polka on TV or downstairs teaching their grandchildren to dance or enjoy polka music. They enjoyed their Czech heritage and if you stopped by you could hear them talking in Czech. Even though Helen was a quiet person around others, she always enjoyed hearing their stories or hearing a good joke.
Helen is survived by her husband of 71 years, Raynold Nedved of Yankton, SD; a daughter, Thelma Jennings of Las Vegas; a son, Wilbur (Laura ) Nedved of Yankton, SD; 6 grandchildren: Lisa(Sean) Stratton Foreman, Diane (Stratton) Weber, Tiffany (Cory) Jennings Hartman, Crystal (Ryan) Jennings Wilkerson, Isaac Nedved and Milena Nedved; 6 great grandchildren: Jackson and Ben Weber, Saige and Lane Hartman, Stella and Piper Wilkerson; a son-in-law, Norman Stratton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Norma Stratton; sister, Eleanor; brother-in-law, Roland Schreiner and brother, Lawrence Kotalik.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 2, 2020
