Warren Ronke, 57, of Tyndall, passed away on July 12, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall. Burial will be in the Evangelical Cemetery.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 10:47 pm
Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. followed by a Scripture Wake service at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Warren Lee Ronke was born to Eugene and Joan (Gaikowski) Ronke on March 5, 1966, in Watertown, South Dakota, delivered by a highway patrolman at home during a blizzard. Warren passed away on July 12, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, SD. He grew up in the Florence, SD, area and graduated from Watertown High School in 1984. He was a member of the Army National Guard Field Artillery Unit out of Watertown, South Dakota, from 1984-1990. Warren married Lisa Pudwill on September 6, 1986, in Avon, South Dakota. In 1990, they welcomed their first child, Nick, and daughter, Tara, in 1994. Warren and Lisa made their home in Watertown until moving to Tyndall, SD, in 1994.
Warren enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends, but especially cherished his grandchildren. Grilling the perfect steak, watching sports, raising sheep, gardening, and rocking on the porch filled his spare time. Warren was employed by MDSP for the past 11 years in the Maintenance Department.
Warren is survived by Lisa, wife of 36 years; son Nick (Kelli) Ronke and their children Maddie and Aiden Ronke of Valley Springs, SD; daughter Tara (Matt) Jensen and their children Jhett and Oakley Jensen of Viborg, SD; sister, Janine Stuwe of Hoven, SD and brother, Dean (Jenny) Flemming of Madison, SD; brother-in-law, Doug Entringer of Colman, SD; sister-in-law, Kristy Rice of Watertown, SD; mother, Joan (Pike) Hemp of Florence, SD; parents-in-law, Larry and Leatta Pudwill of Avon, SD; brother-in-law, Loren Pudwill of Avon, SD and sister-in-law, Lynne (Kevin) Vermeulen of Mitchell, SD.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene; siblings, Wesley Ronke, Sandy (Ronke) Entringer, Gene Ronke, and stepfather, Bernard Flemming.
July 15, 2023
