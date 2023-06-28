Elva Brosz, age 94 formerly of Tripp, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Bormann Manor in Parkston, with her son and daughter at her side.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tripp.