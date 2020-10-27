Julia F. “Judy” Meier, 77, of Belden, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel, Nebraska, with the Rev. Darren Timberlake officiating. Burial will be at the Belden cemetery in Belden.
Visitation will be on Thursday at church from 6-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday at church one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
