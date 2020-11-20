Walter A. “Boots” Zeeb, DDS born in Utica, SD, July 4, 1921, to John and Agnes Zeeb. Nurtured by his grandparents, Walter grew up in nearby Scotland, SD, graduating from Scotland HS. An athlete during high school, he competed in football, track and basketball. He attended Yankton College, graduating in 1943, playing football while there. He majored in Pre-med.
Walter volunteered to serve during World War II, in the US Army Air Corps following graduation. He was a pilot in the African theater, based in North Africa.
Upon his return from WWII, he married Charlotte Eisenmann, a stewardess with United Airlines. They had known each other since first grade, and her father had been a role model throughout Walt’s life. Walter entered Creighton University Dental School, in Omaha, Nebraska. Walter was included in the Who’s Who of 1942.
Graduating in 1950, he and Charlotte moved to Denver, CO, where he began his practice in pediatric dentistry. In 1953, Charlotte and Walt welcomed their son, Charles; in 1955, the family increased by one with the arrival of their daughter, Katheryn.
Walter practiced in Denver, serving three generations of patients, until 1989. He truly loved working with children, even when they grew up and had children of their own. He was a member of the American Dental Association, and was active in the Metropolitan Denver Dental Society and American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.
Upon retirement in 1989, he and Charlotte moved to Kalaheo, Kauai, to their new home. They loved and enjoyed the tropical life; Walt played golf several times a week all year long, fished, and made many friends. Walt and his daughter, Kaki, enjoyed several deep-sea fishing trips; Walt, Charlotte and Kaki spent many hours enjoying the beaches and mountains of Kauai. A feral kitty who took up residence under the lanai of their home, a beautiful calico he named Popoki, came back to Denver with them and was his wonderful companion.
In 2005, Walter and Charlotte returned to Denver, to be near better medical care for Charlotte, and their family and old friends. Walt has helped his daughter with home improvement projects on her home, and volunteered any time there was a painting project to be done. Popoki settled in to her new high-altitude home well. She was his constant companion.
Walter is survived by his son, Chuck (Sherry); daughter, Kaki; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, his parents, John and Agnes, and his sister, Frances Lee.
Walter will be interred next to his beloved wife of 64 years in Scotland, SD. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a future date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 21, 2020
