Viola "Vi" Scherschligt, 92, of Wessington Springs formerly of Lesterville, passed away Sunday evening, Dec. 19, 2021, at the Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen.Her memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wessington Springs. Funeral arrangements are announced by the Basham Funeral Home of Wessington Springs.
