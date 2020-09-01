Larry Delaney, 73, of Meckling, SD passed away Sunday, August 30 at his residence with his family by his side.
Larry was born May 29, 1947 in Vermillion, SD to Martin and Berniece (Johnson) Delaney. He attended Wakonda schools graduating from Wakonda High School. After graduation, he entered the US Navy and served three tours to Vietnam where he earned the silver star. He worked as an independent Truck driver for many years and loved spending time with his grandchildren and playing cards.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Charlotte, a niece Sheri Lynn and a nephew Darrel Amundson.
He is survived by two daughters: Kirsten Hoxtell Metcalf of Washington State and Stacy Delaney of Meckling and a son Colby Orr also of Meckling. A brother Bradley Delaney of Volin, SD and a sister Barbara (Dick) Ellis of Madison, SD. Grandchildren: Bryce Delaney, Adelynn, Izach and Ella Hoxtell Metcalf and a Nephew Duane (Kate) Amundson and their sons Dan (Abby) and Chris.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion with private family burial to follow at the Bluffview Cemetery in Vermillion. Masks will be required and please practice social distancing.
