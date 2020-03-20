Audrey L. Denney, age 71 of Niobrara (Santee), NE passed away at her home on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee with Mr. Ron Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Congregational Cemetery at Santee.
There will be visitation on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, March 21, 22, and 23 at the community center with evening services at 7:00 p.m. each day. There will also be visitation prior to the service on Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton, SD. Online condolences may be made to: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Audrey was born September 16, 1948 in Winnebago NE to Mildred Frazier and Toby Knudson. She was raised in Bazile Creek and attended school in Center NE. As she got older, her mother and siblings moved to Sioux City, Iowa in the South bottoms. A few short years later she met George RedOwl and they had 5 kids.
Audrey and George resided in Sioux City, IA where Audrey worked many different jobs throughout her life: Bartending, waitressing, working in a nursing home, and the Goodwill Store. She moved to Santee in 2001 and worked as a cook at the Ohiya Casino and Santee Tribal Daycare. Her hobby growing up was playing in a pool league with her friends. She was what you would call a pro! Audrey’s way of starting her day would be to get up early with the birds to get a cup of coffee and sit at the cemetery. On nice days she would enjoy every moment outside, visiting and watching all the little ones play outside and driving around town with her grandkids beside her. Audrey also enjoyed planting huge gardens every summer. Even on the cold days, it never stopped her from doing anything. She would be making a grand slam buffet for her kids and grandkids to eat! Oh how we all loved her cooking!
Audrey leaves behind her sisters, Mary Cassens and Cheryl (Gary) Derby; her daughters: Edwina, Melissa, and MillieAnn Denney; sons, Shawn Denney and Milton Starr and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Audrey was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Denney; sisters: Ramona Frazier, Rachel Frazier, Caroline Rouillard, Loretta Morgan; brother, Eddie Rouillard and daughter, Adrienne Denney.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 21, 2020
