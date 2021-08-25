Jean “Dee” Smith, 79, of Yankton passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Service arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 10:08 pm
